Scarborough Rips Media For Crediting Trump With Obama Recovery

I've waited a long time to hear someone say this. Surprisingly, it came from Joe Scarborough this morning. Scarborough was ticked off about Trump's bragging about the economy in his State of the Union address last night. "We are in the middle of an 11-year Obama economic recovery and all the lines are going like this, whether it's job growth, whether it's GDP. It's ridiculous. Steve, we've got you on so you can fact-check, show us your charts and let's pick apart the lies that the president said last night to his supporters, because it makes me sad that he lies this way to people who support him and makes me sad that they are like, well, he is the president so he must be telling the truth, but he's not. He's lying. Tell us why," he said to Steve Rattner. Saying Trump's numbers made him feel like he was "in a parallel universe," Rattner started with job growth. "He bragged a lot about the job growth, but as you can see here, what we're trying to show is that job growth under President Trump, which has been significant, was actually lower than job growth under President Obama over the same 35 months, the end of Obama's term versus the beginning of Trump's term. The idea that there's something unprecedented happening here is ridiculous." "Wait. Wait. Wait. Hold on a second. I'm confused," Scarborough said.

