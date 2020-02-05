John Avlon's Reality Check: 'Acquittal Doesn't Mean Exoneration'

Articles

John Avlon's Reality Check segment today looked at the impending impeachment vote. "Remember this. Acquittal is not exoneration. and that's especially true in the impeachment trial of President Trump," the CNN analyst said. "His acquittal today is a foregone conclusion, but impeachment will be in the first paragraph of his obituary, putting him in a presidential Hall of Shame. Unlike the impeachments of Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, it was about something the Founding Fathers feared: foreign interference in our elections. Even Steve Doocey said it was wrong at one point. If the president said I'll give you the money but you have to investigate Joe Biden, that is really off-the-rails wrong. "While the president and his legal team argued he did nothing wrong, at least a half dozen Republicans now admit the evidence does not exonerate him. They've settled on saying his conduct was improper but not impeachable. It's definitively both. George Washington warned foreign influence is one of the most baneful foes of Republican government. James Madison argued for impeachment at the Constitutional Convention, saying a president might betray his trust to foreign powers.

