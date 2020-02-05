Alabama Sen. Doug Jones Will Vote To Convict On Both Counts

Articles

Doug Jones is up for re-election in Alabama in 2020. Nevertheless, he is voting his conscience. He's voting to convict Trump on both counts. From his website: On the day I was sworn in as a United States Senator, I took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution. At the beginning of the impeachment trial, I took a second oath to do ‘impartial justice’ according to the same Constitution I swore to protect. These solemn oaths have been my guides during what has been a difficult time for our country, for my state, and for me personally. I did not run for Senate hoping to participate in the impeachment trial of a duly-elected President, but I cannot and will not shrink from my duty to defend the Constitution and to do impartial justice.

