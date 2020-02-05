Rush Limbaugh's Medal Of Freedom Was His Final F*ck-You To America

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 17:39 Hits: 4

If I were face to face with Rush Limbaugh right now, I'd throw a little verse from the Bible that he should know well in his face as he prepares himself for his journey to his final place in the universe: "As ye reap, so shall ye sow." He'll know what I'm talking about, since he, his acolytes and his fixer friends tried hard to destroy my life back in 2012 after I joined some other activists in an effort to Flush Rush from the airwaves after he called Sandra Fluke a slut. I was doxed, my entire extended family was doxed, and I was harassed for two years after that. It was a miserable experience, one I wouldn't recommend to anyone. And here's the thing: I was a nobody who dared to stand up to an autocratic assh0le. No one was too small, too insignificant for that jerk and his goons to step on like a bug. Tuesday night, the so-called President of this divided United States gave the highest civilian honor in the land to a man who has done nothing but defile this country with his hate and racism for the last 30 years, corrupting the minds of otherwise decent people with long commutes who had nothing better to do than listen to him tell them why they should be furious at what liberals have taken from them.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/rush-limbaughs-medal-freedom-was-his-final