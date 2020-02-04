The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Interview With Eoin Higgins: The Aftermath Of 2020 Iowa Caucus

Category: Politics Hits: 0

Shadowproof Editor Kevin Gosztola is joined by Common Dreams Senior Editor Eoin Higgins to discuss the fall-out from the 2020 Iowa Caucus. They discuss what happened with the caucus app developed by Shadow Inc., a startup company with former staff from Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Eoin and Kevin put the cronyism between the Iowa Democratic Party and Shadow Inc. into perspective. They highlight why the swirling suspicions around how the state party handled the caucuses is understandable.

Later in the conversation, Eoin and Kevin address the poor performance of Joe Biden’s campaign in Iowa and what the strong showing in Iowa may mean for Pete Buttigieg.

They conclude with talk about Republican billionaire Mike Bloomberg and how he is ramping up his efforts to challenge Bernie Sanders for the Democratic nomination, especially since Sanders increasingly seems like the campaign best suited to go the long haul.

The post Interview With Eoin Higgins: The Aftermath Of 2020 Iowa Caucus appeared first on Shadowproof.

Read more https://shadowproof.com/2020/02/04/interview-with-eoin-higgins-the-aftermath-of-2020-iowa-caucus/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version