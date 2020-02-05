The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The State Of The Union Address

Tonight is President Trump’s fourth State of the Union address. The speech couldn’t come at a more fraught time for the President, as the Senate debates two articles of impeachment against him.

Trump is widely expected to deliver a speech that skips out on mentions of the impeachment trial that’s been lingering in the Senate for weeks. Follow along with our coverage below:

http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/REetR12X3k0/liveblog-state-of-the-union-address

