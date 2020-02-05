Cummings’ predecessor, Kweisi Mfume, wins Democratic nod in Maryland

Articles

Former Rep. Kweisi Mfume, who last served in the House in 1996, has won the Democratic nomination for the seat vacated by his successor, the late Rep. Elijah E. Cummings. Defeating 23 Democrats — including Cummings’ widow — he’s heavily favored to be the next member of Congress from the solidly Democratic Baltimore-area seat. With 72 percent of precincts reporting, Mfume had 43 percent of the vote when The Associated Press called the race. Cummings’ widow, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, was in second place with 17 percent, followed by state Sen. Jill Carter with 16 percent.

