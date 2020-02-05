The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Sanders Declare Victory in Iowa Caucuses Ahead of Final Vote Results

Category: Politics Hits: 0

With 62 percent of the votes counted by late Tuesday, former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders appeared to be in a tight race to win the Democratic caucuses in Iowa. Monday's vote results were counted after an unexpected day-long delay caused by a glitch in a new app designed to deliver results. VOA's  Zlatica Hoke reports, the chaos and confusion caused by the delay has reignited the question of whether the tradition of caucuses has a place in contemporary elections. 

image
0

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/sanders-declare-victory-iowa-caucuses-ahead-final-vote-results-4176051

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version