The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Trump’s Third Annual Address Emphasizes Domestic Achievements

Category: Politics Hits: 1

US President Donald Trump gave the third State of the Union address of his presidency Tuesday, just hours ahead of the close of his impeachment trial when the Republican-majority US Senate is expected to acquit him of charges he abused the power of his office and obstructed Congress’ efforts to investigate him. In the annual speech informing the US Congress on upcoming policy priorities, Trump primarily focused on domestic achievements aimed at appealing to voters in the presidential election. VOA’s Congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill.

image
0

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/trumps-third-annual-address-emphasizes-domestic-achievements-4176066

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version