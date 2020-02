Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 02:58 Hits: 0

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) was one of the only Senate Democrats to visibly give a standing ovation as President Trump in his Tuesday State of the Union address discussed the “opportunity zones” created in the GOP tax reform bill.Sinema...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/481529-democratic-senator-gives-standing-ovation-to-trump-comments-on-opportunity