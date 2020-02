Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 February 2020

The Iowa Democratic Party has released results from 62% of precincts in the state's caucuses, showing Pete Buttigieg with a slight lead over Bernie Sanders in delegates. Sanders leads in raw votes.

