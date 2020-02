Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 03:26 Hits: 2

In her response to President Trump's State of the Union address, Whitmer focused on Democrats' plans to improve infrastructure, education and health care coverage.

(Image credit: Al Goldis/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/04/800984899/fact-check-michigan-gov-gretchen-whitmers-democratic-response?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics