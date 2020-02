Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 05:36 Hits: 3

President Trump stunned lawmakers and guests in the House chamber when he awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh in the middle of his prime-time speech.

(Image credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/05/802838044/6-surprising-and-emotional-moments-from-trumps-state-of-the-union-address?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics