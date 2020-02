Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 February 2020 23:07 Hits: 0

In his own mind at least, Christopher Hasson was going to be a right-wing avenger, like the #MAGABomber before there was a #MAGABomber: taking down the enemies of Donald Trump through violence, including Jews and George Soros, key media figures, and certain congressional leaders. Except that he would be competent.

