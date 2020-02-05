Colossal Idiot Joni Ernst Promises To Pre-Impeach Biden

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020

Is this supposed to scare us? Iowa Senator Joni Ernst warned Sunday that Republicans could immediately push to impeach Joe Biden over his work in Ukraine as vice president if he win the White House. “I think this door of impeachable whatever has been opened,” Ernst said in an interview with Bloomberg News. “Joe Biden should be very careful what he’s asking for because, you know, we can have a situation where if it should ever be President Biden, that immediately, people, right the day after he would be elected would be saying, ‘Well, we’re going to impeach him.’” Let's not rehash the Biden-Burisma story. Let's just talk about the practicalities of trying to do this. Who impeaches? The House. Who controls the House right now? Democrats. If Joe Biden wins the presidential election, who will have won the popular vote? Biden, because it's Republicans, not Democrats, who can win the presidency while losing the popular vote. And if Biden wins the popular vote, how will Democrats do in House races? Well enough to hold the House and maybe even gain seats.

