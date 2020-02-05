The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Susan Collins Betrays The Country With Vote To Acquit

None of this is a surprise. None of it. Not that Trump cheated, that he broke the law, that he continues to cheat and break the law, that the a$$holes in the GOP do everything they can to allow him to get away with it, and that Sen. Susan Collins will provide fodder for Cecily Strong on Saturday Night Live for the rest of her living days. The Senator from Maine, who is hated even more than Mitch McConnell (well DONE, Susan!) took to the floor of the Senate today to announce that she will vote to acquit King Donald of both impeachment charges brought by the House. First of all, she sounded like she was explaining the concept of "Near" and "Far" to a group of pre-schoolers. And frankly, Grover did a much f*cking better job of it. COLLINS: Madam President, this decision is not about whether you like or dislike this president. Or agree with or oppose his policies. Or approve or disapprove of his conduct in other circumstances. * insert record SKREEEEEEECH here* Hold up, Susan. Impeachment is not about whether or not you disapprove of a president's conduct? Even if that conduct involves cheating in order to steal an election?

https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/susan-collins-betrays-country-vote-acquit

