State Of The Union Open Thread

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 01:55 Hits: 2

This tweet from 2018 is applicable many times over this year: Here. I simplified your #SOTU drinking game. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/VOblWfUbqT — Carrie Tait (@CarrieTait) January 30, 2018 And a quick survey of drinking games on Twitter indicates "sniffing" is a favorite "take a drink" moment. Watch your intake, folks! For those who want to watch the live stream, here you go: Open thread for State of the Union below...

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/state-union-open-thread