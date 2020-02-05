The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

State Of The Union Open Thread

This tweet from 2018 is applicable many times over this year: Here. I simplified your #SOTU drinking game. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/VOblWfUbqT — Carrie Tait (@CarrieTait) January 30, 2018 And a quick survey of drinking games on Twitter indicates "sniffing" is a favorite "take a drink" moment. Watch your intake, folks! For those who want to watch the live stream, here you go: Open thread for State of the Union below...

