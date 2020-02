Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 February 2020 10:01 Hits: 2

The first-term Democrat from El Paso, Texas, was thrust into the spotlight last year because of the Trump administration's immigration policies and a mass shooting that targeted Latinos.

(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/04/802402211/who-is-veronica-escobar-who-will-deliver-spanish-state-of-the-union-response?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics