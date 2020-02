Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 February 2020 10:11 Hits: 2

In 2008, NPR's David Greene spoke with an Iowa waitress who said then-candidate Hillary Clinton didn't leave a tip. The interview got national attention. After 12 years, David talks to her again.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/04/802533787/why-an-iowa-woman-says-shell-never-again-vote-for-a-democrat?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics