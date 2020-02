Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 February 2020 14:19 Hits: 2

The Trump impeachment trial is adjourned, but lawmakers have time to make their own cases for and against removing the president. A final vote is expected on Wednesday afternoon.

(Image credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/04/801695201/watch-senators-have-their-say-on-impeachment?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics