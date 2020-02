Articles

Tuesday, 04 February 2020

Iowa Democratic Party officials said a new smartphone app designed to speed the results actually ended up delaying them. Last month, NPR reported on security and other concerns with the app.

(Image credit: Jim Bourg/Reuters)

