Four Great Congressional Candidates-- No Deadline

Published on Tuesday, 04 February 2020

Let's try something new. Usually when we write to Blue America members, we're asking you to consider a candidate, most often one we just endorsed. Well, we've been vetting a large number of congressional candidates for the last few months and this past week we endorsed 4 of them, Robin Wilt in the Rochester, New York area, Nabilah Islam in the suburbs north of Atlanta, Tomas Ramos in the Bronx and Jim Harper in northwest Indiana. Each of the 4 is the most progressive candidate running in their race. Robin, Tomas and Jim are in safe blue districts. Nabilah is running in a swing district from which the Republican incumbent is retiring.

