Rush Limbaugh Has Advanced Lung Cancer Now. But Then, He Asked For 'A Medal For Smoking'

Rush Limbaugh, who announced this week that he has advanced lung cancer, has a history of praising the practice of smoking. Speaking to a caller in 2015, Limbaugh said that Americans should thank smokers. “Earlier you were saying about smoking, that people ought to be thankful that there are smokers, because the money gotten from smoking helps to fund all these child programs and everything?” a caller told Limbaugh. “But that’s like saying I’m glad that there’s bumper accidents because then auto mechanics would still have jobs and it improves the economy.” “Well, now, wait. Hold it, hold it just a second,” Limbaugh grumbled. “I’m sure the hospital industry would agree with you that they support knives, there wouldn’t be scalpels without knives.” “Smokers aren’t killing anybody,” the conservative host added. “Except themselves,” the caller noted. “Yeah, but how long does it take?” Limbaugh scoffed. “There’s no even major sickness component associated with secondhand smoke. It may irritate you, and you may not like it, but it will not make you sick, and it will not kill you.” “Firsthand smoke takes 50 years to kill people, if it does,” he continued. “Not everybody that smokes gets cancer. Now, it’s true that everybody who smokes dies, but so does everyone who eats carrots.”

