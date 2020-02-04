The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Iowa Caucuses Were A Disaster, Primary Results Still Not Released

Category: Politics Hits: 2

Good morning! In a move meant to promote transparency, the DNC had requested that the Iowa Democratic party provide raw data in the voting results (still not sure exactly how that raw data collection could be verified, since so many people leave the caucus after the first round) -- presumably to prevent 2016-type conspiracy theories. Hah! Good luck with THAT. The app that was supposed to tally the results seems to have gone kerblooey. (That's the technical term!) Already, the conspiracy lovers are pointing out that Shadow Inc., the company that developed the app, is (you guessed it) RELATED TO THE CLINTON CAMPAIGN. Also the Buttigieg campaign (Buttigieg invested in the company), and the Nevada caucuses. It's all a plot, a conspiracy! (Or you could note that the Democratic tech world is a small one, comprised of experienced hands from past campaigns.) Fox News is pushing this, trying to fan the flames: Homeland Security's @CISAgov offered to test the Iowa Caucus app. They declined. See @DHS_Wolf interview https://t.co/GoQeEMZbuJ — Heather Swift, DHS spokesperson (@SpoxDHS) February 4, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/iowa-caucuses-were-disaster-primary

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version