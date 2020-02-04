Iowa Caucuses Were A Disaster, Primary Results Still Not Released

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 February 2020 13:56 Hits: 2

Good morning! In a move meant to promote transparency, the DNC had requested that the Iowa Democratic party provide raw data in the voting results (still not sure exactly how that raw data collection could be verified, since so many people leave the caucus after the first round) -- presumably to prevent 2016-type conspiracy theories. Hah! Good luck with THAT. The app that was supposed to tally the results seems to have gone kerblooey. (That's the technical term!) Already, the conspiracy lovers are pointing out that Shadow Inc., the company that developed the app, is (you guessed it) RELATED TO THE CLINTON CAMPAIGN. Also the Buttigieg campaign (Buttigieg invested in the company), and the Nevada caucuses. It's all a plot, a conspiracy! (Or you could note that the Democratic tech world is a small one, comprised of experienced hands from past campaigns.) Fox News is pushing this, trying to fan the flames: Homeland Security's @CISAgov offered to test the Iowa Caucus app. They declined. See @DHS_Wolf interview https://t.co/GoQeEMZbuJ — Heather Swift, DHS spokesperson (@SpoxDHS) February 4, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/iowa-caucuses-were-disaster-primary