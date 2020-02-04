Harry Enten Warns That Iowa's Voter Turnout Doesn't Look Good For Dems

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 04 February 2020

Harry Enten on CNN's New Day dug into the numbers we do know from Iowa. "Tell us who showed up," John Berman asked. Enten said there was a real question going in about whether those under the age of 45 who support Bernie Sanders in large numbers "would make up a larger portion of the electorate than they did in 2016." "What did the entrance poll show? There was that jump in that under the age of the under 45 vote and that's very, very important for Bernie Sanders, especially going forward if that's something we continue seeing. However, if you also look at the ideological breakdown, liberals versus moderates to conservatives, that looks the same exact as it did in 2016," Enten said. "That's a bad sign for Bernie Sanders. so when you take those two things into account, right, that there were more younger people but there were just as many liberals that came out to caucus last night, that's good news for Bernie Sanders and bad news for Bernie Sanders. It's particularly bad news, though, for Joe Biden, who really needed those older voters who make up a larger portion of the electorate." "So in terms of news for the Democratic party writ large, the turnout was not particularly high," Berman noted.

