Fox Pollster Disses Trumps: Stop Saying Iowa Was 'Rigged'

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 February 2020 16:00 Hits: 5

Yes, Iowa was a clusterf*** and changes will be made. But the Trump crime syndicate tweeted last night that "something-something Democrat Party rigged." Without evidence, top Trump campaign officials — including sons @EricTrump & @DonaldJTrumpJr — are sowing distrust in the democratic process, suggesting the Democratic Iowa caucuses are “rigged.” pic.twitter.com/AlpFJTZYxw — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) February 4, 2020 Pollster Chris Anderson of Anderson Robbins Research is apparently paid to report actual results and he was not having it. CHRIS ANDERSON: One thing that we can say with a whole lot of confidence is this was not rigged. Because if something is "rigged," it benefits the people that rigged it. And this is the absolute worst outcome. SANDRA SMITH: That would be a response to the Trump campaign, Brad Parscale sent out a tweet, "Quality Control = rigged?"

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/fox-anchor-disses-trumps-stop-saying-iowa