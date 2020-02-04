Susan Collins Gets $1.5mil In Help From Shadowy Hawaiian 'Company'

Articles

Tuesday, 04 February 2020

The Campaign Legal Center (CLC) which filed the FEC complaint over this called this practice likely illegal, with the sole intent of disguising where these funds in benefit of Susan Collins actually came from, now to the tune of $1.5mil dollars. Notably, just $500 of that has come from any Maine residents. The FEC is largely a toothless organization now, without even a quorum of commissioners to rule on this complaint. Dark money is virtually free to roam around at this point, which is just as Republicans like it. Source: The Daily Beast A mysterious Hawaii company may have illegally funneled a six-figure contribution to a political group boosting an embattled Republican Senator 5,000 miles away, an ethics watchdog alleged on Monday. The company, Society of Young Women Scientist and Engineers LLC, was formed in late November, according to corporate records in Hawaii. Just over a month later, on December 31, the company donated $150,000 to 1820 PAC, a deep-pocketed super PAC with ties to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce that was created to help reelect Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME).

