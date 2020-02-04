Trump Compiling Another 'Enemies List' As Revenge For Impeachment

Articles

President Donald Trump is reportedly compiling a Nixonian "enemies list" that includes former national security adviser John Bolton and top House Democrats as he seeks to retaliate for the congressional impeachment process, which is expected to come to a close as early as Wednesday with a Senate vote to acquit. Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman reported Monday that "Republicans briefed on Trump's thinking believe that the president is out for revenge against his adversaries." "This is what Senate Republicans are voting to permit. They know this is terrifying and destructive of the country, but they're more afraid of what Trump might do to them." —Susan Hennessey "It's payback time," an anonymous Republican lawmaker told Vanity Fair. "He has an enemies list that is growing by the day." According to Sherman, names mentioned in his conversations with Republicans familiar with the president's plans included House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), House Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), and Bolton, who Sherman noted is "at the top of the list."

