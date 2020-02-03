The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

89 Different Scenarios For What Things Could Look Like After Iowa

Maybe you’ve seen articles elsewhere detailing the three or four most likely post-Iowa scenarios, full of elegantly-constructed narratives about how the race might unfold.

This article … is not going to be like that. Rather, it’s just going to be a bunch of rather detailed tables generated by our forecast model, outlining what the Democratic nomination race could look like given the order candidates finish in Iowa and the margins of victory. We hope they’re useful for detail-oriented readers over the course of the evening.

First up: Here’s a table showing the post-Iowa odds a candidate has of winning a national delegate majority given who won Iowa and his or her margin of victory. Specifically, we’re defining a “narrow” win as anything less than 4 percentage points over the second-place candidate, a “medium” win as 4 to 12 percentage points, and a “large” win as more than 12 percentage points. We haven’t listed scenarios if they occurred less than 0.5 percent of the time (at least 50 out of 10,000 simulations) in our final model run. Keep in mind that there is some noise in these numbers; we’ll run a full set of simulations late Monday night or Tuesday morning once we have the caucus results.

How Iowa’s results will affect the nomination odds, Part I

Based on winner and margin of victory

chance of winning the majority of delegates overall
Winner
Margin
Biden
Sanders
Warren
Buttigieg
Other
None
Bidenlarge84%6%2%0%0%7%
Bidenmedium751121011
Bidennarrow711321012
Buttigieglarge2512134028
Buttigiegmedium3314520028
Buttigiegnarrow3620415025
Klobucharmedium3821321124
Klobucharnarrow362871721
Sanderslarge176720014
Sandersmedium255520017
Sandersnarrow324621018
Warrenlarge199431029
Warrenmedium329331024
Warrennarrow3216242026

Specifically, we’re defining a “narrow” win as anything less than 4 percentage points over the second-place candidate, a “medium” win as 4 to 12 percentage points, and a “large” win as more than 12 percentage points. Scenarios are only listed if they had at least an 0.5 percent chance of occurring.

The most definitive outcome of the night — albeit a somewhat unlikely one — would be a Joe Biden landslide, which would put his majority chances at 84 percent. Even a narrow Biden win would leave his opponents in fairly bad shape, though.

For a Bernie Sanders win, the margin matters a bit more. A medium-to-large Sanders win could boost his chances of winning the delegate majority to above 50 percent. A narrow win might leave him as the front-runner, but would keep things more competitive.

Wins by candidates other than Biden or Sanders — meaning, Elizbeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg or Amy Klobuchar — would scramble the picture, significantly increasing the chance of no one winning a delegate majority, possibly meaning a contested convention. Of course, any of these candidates winning Iowa would also massively improve their own chances overall. But they’re far enough behind in other states that they’d still have some work to do. For instance, a medium-sized Warren win would give her about a 1-in-3 chance of winning the majority, with Biden also at 1-in-3 and Sanders’s chances significantly diminished but not hopeless.

To add a layer of complication, here’s what you get if you specify the margin of victory and also who the second-place candidate is:

How Iowa’s results will affect the nomination odds, Part II

Based on winner, margin of victory and second-place candidate

chance of winning the majority of delegates overall
winner
margin
2nd
Biden
Sanders
Warren
Buttigieg
Other
None
BidenlargeButtigieg87%6%1%0%0%6%
BidenlargeKlobuchar80820011
BidenlargeSanders8462107
BidenlargeWarren8245008
BidenmediumButtigieg78822011
BidenmediumKlobuchar77133205
BidenmediumSanders751410010
BidenmediumWarren74640016
BidennarrowButtigieg74824013
BidennarrowSanders721610010
BidennarrowWarren66880018
ButtigieglargeBiden348130027
ButtigieglargeSanders1716234131
ButtigieglargeWarren2410037029
ButtigiegmediumBiden419417028
ButtigiegmediumSanders3019319029
ButtigiegmediumWarren3010926025
ButtigiegnarrowBiden5113215020
ButtigiegnarrowSanders2728415126
ButtigiegnarrowWarren21161218033
SanderslargeBiden216421013
SanderslargeButtigieg157110013
SanderslargeKlobuchar116900119
SanderslargeWarren116930017
SandersmediumBiden295320014
SandersmediumButtigieg205911020
SandersmediumKlobuchar205900020
SandersmediumWarren235050022
SandersnarrowBiden374420017
SandersnarrowButtigieg264813021
SandersnarrowKlobuchar344800017
SandersnarrowWarren245160019
WarrenlargeBiden254481022
WarrenlargeSanders1216400032
WarrenmediumBiden407311021
WarrenmediumButtigieg158434030
WarrenmediumSanders3310311024
WarrennarrowBiden4411210024
WarrennarrowButtigieg3010238028
WarrennarrowSanders2524241026

Specifically, we’re defining a “narrow” win as anything less than 4 percentage points over the second-place candidate, a “medium” win as 4 to 12 percentage points, and a “large” win as more than 12 percentage points. Scenarios are only listed if they had at least an 0.5 percent chance of occurring.

You can see that Sanders and Biden generally wouldn’t mind if Buttigieg or Klobuchar finished in second place, as they are the furthest behind in national polls.

Another fun scenario from the table is what happens if the polls are exactly right, resulting in a narrow Sanders victory with Biden in second place. That would make Sanders the front-runner overall, but not by much, with a 44 percent chance versus 37 percent for Biden.

Buttigieg and Warren finishing first and second in some order would produce the most chaotic outcomes, with at least four candidates still having a plausible shot at the nomination and the “no majority” scenario also still very possible.

Finally, here is a chart showing post-Iowa outcomes based on the order of finish of the top three candidates. I’m going to drop the margin of victory criteria for this one since that produces too many scenarios to keep track of.

How Iowa’s results will affect the nomination odds, Part III

Based on winner, second and third place candidate

chance of winning the majority of delegates overall
winner
2nd
3rd
Biden
sanders
warren
buttigieg
Other
None
BidenButtigiegKlobuchar83%5%0%1%0%11%
BidenButtigiegSanders8091209
BidenButtigiegWarren79432012
BidenKlobucharSanders721031014
BidenSandersButtigieg77131108
BidenSandersKlobuchar73150019
BidenSandersWarren78920010
BidenWarrenButtigieg77461012
BidenWarrenKlobuchar76440016
BidenWarrenSanders73660014
ButtigiegBidenSanders4311218026
ButtigiegBidenWarren4210419025
ButtigiegSandersBiden3020219128
ButtigiegSandersKlobuchar1919428030
ButtigiegSandersWarren1724526029
ButtigiegWarrenBiden2471230028
ButtigiegWarrenSanders2816521030
SandersBidenButtigieg305411014
SandersBidenKlobuchar265621115
SandersBidenWarren275620014
SandersButtigiegBiden235912016
SandersButtigiegKlobuchar136701019
SandersButtigiegWarren166420019
SandersKlobucharBiden216200117
SandersKlobucharButtigieg196600014
SandersKlobucharWarren165400030
SandersWarrenBiden205841017
SandersWarrenButtigieg155750023
SandersWarrenKlobuchar176250016
WarrenBidenButtigieg425311021
WarrenBidenSanders379310022
WarrenButtigiegBiden279303030
WarrenButtigiegSanders1410435029
WarrenSandersBiden2515320028
WarrenSandersButtigieg2719281026

Scenarios are only listed if they had at least an 0.5 percent chance of occurring.

This isn’t uncovering too much that you couldn’t have gleaned from the other charts, but note that Biden’s chances could fall to as low as 13 percent in some scenarios if he finishes outside the top 3.

Also note that the model thinks Buttigieg and Klobuchar really need a win outright, as they remain far behind the front-runners in national polls. Finishing a solid second in Iowa might leave open some possibility of their winning the nomination after a long slog, perhaps at a contested convention. But it would make winning via the majority route hard. Warren is slightly more viable with second-place finishes, however, especially if Buttigieg is the winner.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/89-different-scenarios-for-what-things-could-look-like-after-iowa/

