We’ll be liveblogging the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses, the much-anticipated electoral kick-off of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary race.

The results tonight will set the tone for the primary as the candidates campaign across the country for the party’s nomination.¬†Follow along below, and refresh the page for updates.

