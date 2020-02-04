The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

House managers, Trump lawyers appeal to the other side in closing arguments

Attorneys for both sides in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Monday wrapped up their arguments with pleas for bipartisanship ahead of the Wednesday vote to acquit the president. After House Democrats rehashed their well-known arguments for convicting the president on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, lead House manager Adam B. Schiff of California called on Senate Republicans to have the courage to remove Trump from office.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/house-managers-trump-lawyers-appeal-side-closing-arguments

