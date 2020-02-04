The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Democratic Presidential Candidates Speak as Iowa Caucus Results are Delayed

Democrats in the state of Iowa began the 2020 presidential primary campaign Monday with its presidential caucus voting.  But the Iowa Democratic Party said the official results were delayed for hours due to what was described as “quality checks.”  The Democratic contenders did address their supporters in Iowa despite the glitch, as we hear from VOA National correspondent Jim Malone.

