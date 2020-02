Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 03 February 2020 21:57 Hits: 0

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) suggested Monday that President Trump disrespected U.S. troops after a video showed the president gesturing rather than standing with his hand over his heart during the national anthem at a Super Bowl watch party.“...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/481255-swalwell-calls-out-trump-for-video-of-him-during-national-anthem