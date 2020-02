Articles

Published on Monday, 03 February 2020

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Monday proposed a resolution to censure President Trump amid the Senate trial to impeach the president. Manchin’s proposed censure resolution would “condemn” Trump’s conduct “in the strongest terms."...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/481268-read-manchins-proposed-senate-censure-of-trump