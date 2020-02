Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 03 February 2020 21:04 Hits: 0

The song "Iowa Stubborn" from the 1957 musical The Music Man — a song written by Iowa native Meredith Willson — lays out just what makes Iowans unique.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/03/802392354/encore-the-iowa-caucuses-explained-by-broadway?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics