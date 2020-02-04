Rep. Schiff: Acquittal Vote Will Tie Senators To Trump With 'Cord Of Steel'

Articles

There were so many — so many — memorable performances from the House Managers throughout the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. The House Managers, led by Rep. Adam Schiff, were a team to be reckoned with in terms of experience, scholarship, legal depth, and multi-faceted diversity. After over a week of putting their hearts and souls into attempting to convince their Senate colleagues to hold a trial that resembled any attempted good-faith justice, and getting spat upon in return with a partisan 53-47 vote against allowing witnesses and evidence, no one would have blamed them for entering the chamber today dejected and uninspired. For their closing arguments, though, they were anything but. The final closing remarks were reserved for Rep. Schiff. It's hard to imagine him outdoing himself from previous days' impassioned remarks, but he did just that.

