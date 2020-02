Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 03 February 2020 11:22 Hits: 2

Thanks to a recent win, Woodbury Central High will host part of the tournament. But the county's Democratic Party booked that gym months ago. School officials moved the caucus to a middle school.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/03/802178943/iowa-caucus-location-conflicts-with-girls-basketball-tournament?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics