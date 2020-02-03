Congressional Candidate Tomas Ramos Creates First Ever Technological HUB Inside Of A NYCHA Community Center

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 03 February 2020

Guest post by Tomas Ramos candidate for Congress, NY-15 July 2016, that was the first time that I entered Bronx River Community Center-- while I was excited about the prospects of being a community educator and organizer, little did I realize that this moment would alter the rest of my life. As I toured the center, I was in awe of this beautiful space that was located in the middle of one of the largest public housing developments in the Bronx. I had an immediate vision, to combine my interest and love of technology to transform the center itself. I envisioned a technological hub that would inspire the many families and youth that I provided services to. Just as I was once inspired by technology, this was to be the impetus of how I would give back, through technology itself. Bronx River Houses is home to over 5,000 residents, it is a small representation that is the melting pot of the Bronx, a large and complex community with various ethnicities-- Puerto Rican, Dominican, African-American, central American and a multitude of others. While the residents’ cultures may separate them, there is one thing that they have in common, they bear the brunt of poverty. My goal to combat this poverty is to use technology as a tool that would become the great equalizer for this culturally rich and diverse community.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/congressional-candidate-tomas-ramos