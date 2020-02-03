Howie Kurtz Should Clean Up His Own House Before Pointing At CNN

Articles

Fox News media critic Howard Kurtz had a little bit of a hissy fit over a moment on Don Lemon's show when Rick Wilson started in on Mike Pompeo's sexist, authoritarian, high-handed treatment of NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly. "He's just trying to demean her, and obviously it's false," Wilson said of Pompeo. "And look, he also knows deep in his heart that Donald Trump couldn't find Ukraine on a map if you had the letter U and a picture of an actual physical crane next to it." That joke sent Don Lemon and Wajahat Ali into a strong case of the giggles, and from there Wilson and Ali expanded on the joke, with Wilson describing Trump supporters as the "credulous boomer rube demo." Which they are. This has, as one might imagine, lit the right wing sites on fire, and by extension, Fox News. How DARE they laugh at Trump supporters, those honest, hardworking white folks who just need a little love from their government? I like Ali's response to the uproar: We did. Not going to apologize for it either. If you're willing to believe and promote these absurd and dangerous lies, well, you deserve to be mocked for it: "CNNs Don Lemon Cracks Up As Rick Wilson, Wajahat Ali Trash Trump Supporters As Ignorant Rubes" https://t.co/gK3s42yj6c — Wajahat "Shaped by the American Coastland" Ali (@WajahatAli) January 27, 2020

