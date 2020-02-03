There, Fixed It For You: Dem SuperPAC Edits Trump's SuperBowl Ad

Articles

Monday, 03 February 2020

Let's make this go viral: A Washington-based Democratic SuperPAC named PACRONYM re-edited Trump's very expensive SuperBowl ad for accuracy. They identify themselve on their Twitter profile as "a political action committee running innovative digital campaigns to win elections + take on Trump in 2020." I'm looking forward to see what they do next. You can follow them on Twitter at @PACRONYM. And guys: They have merch!

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/there-fixed-it-you-dem-superpac-edits