There, Fixed It For You: Dem SuperPAC Edits Trump's SuperBowl Ad

Let's make this go viral: A Washington-based Democratic SuperPAC named PACRONYM re-edited Trump's very expensive SuperBowl ad for accuracy. They identify themselve on their Twitter profile as "a political action committee running innovative digital campaigns to win elections + take on Trump in 2020." I'm looking forward to see what they do next. You can follow them on Twitter at @PACRONYM. And guys: They have merch!

