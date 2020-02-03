John Avlon's Reality Check: Is It Okay For Trump To Keep Lying?

Articles

Today, John Avlon did a reality check on Trump's lies. "Is it now okay to lie because the president does it? Because that's what Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley asked when he voted to remove Bill Clinton from office. And it's still a relevant question. President Trump and his lawyers have said this from the beginning: The president has done absolutely nothing wrong. "But to block witnesses, GOP senators like Lamar Alexander had to give that argument the Heisman." LAMAR ALEXANDER: I think it was wrong. Inappropriate. The question for me was, do I need more evidence to conclude that the president did what he did? And I concluded, no. "In other words, even some of the president's defenders now admit that the president did do something wrong. They should know President Trump is not going to change. The man is routinely at war with the truth. so the impulse to cover up is constant. From big things to small, it goes way back. If you take the self-styled stable genius at his word, you wonder why he won't let anyone see his grades. Here's a direct witness."

https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/john-avlons-reality-check-it-okay-trump