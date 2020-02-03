Hannity/Trump: Most Embarrassing Of All Super Bowl POTUS Interviews

Articles

Published on Monday, 03 February 2020

Over the last two decades or so United States presidents have been interviewed on each network except for when the Super Bowl has been on Fox. Twice President Obama was interviewed not by their top news anchor like a Bret Baier, or Chris Wallace, but the odious pervert known as Bill O'Reilly. In 2019, "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan interviewed Trump. In 2018 Trump refused to be interviewed by NBC. In 2017 Trump was interviewed by Bill O'Reilly. His "good friend." In most cases no matter who the interviewees were, they discussed some matters of public and foreign policy. But for eight minutes yesterday, it was just a solid stream of spiteful Trump state-sponsored TV, hosted by his more recent best friend Sean Hannity. Vox writes, "Trump’s Super Bowl interview was 8 minutes of pettiness and empty braggadocio" Sean's role was to set up Trump with only questions that focused on his whining about his political opponents. He Was a Bud Abbott to an utterly unfunny Lou Costello. Trump was offered plenty of time to continue to call all investigations into his immoral behavior as "hoaxes" and "witch-hunts" and whine how his poor family suffered so much at the hands of the Democrats.

