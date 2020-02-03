Chuck Todd Suggests 'Empathy' With GOP For Enabling Trump

Articles

Published on Monday, 03 February 2020

We are now on the eve of Republicans basically anointing Trump as a dictator who is free to do anything he wants so long as he declares his actions are in the national interest. And despite all evidence to the contrary, US Senators are making ridiculous explanations for their defense of Trump. Top examples include the likes of Lamar Alexander and Marco Rubio, both of whom admitted Trump is guilty, but nonetheless are unwilling to do anything about it. MSNBC's Chuck Todd asked Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet whether he can "empathize" with either of them for "the fear of pouring gasoline on a culture war fire." Really, Chuck. Can you ever stop being both siderist for five seconds? Chuck is begging his audience to consider if can you blame veteran Republican US Senators for being terrified of the monster both of them have helped to create, a.k.a. their right-wing base and the Dear Leader they worship, if either of them dared to step out of line and do the right thing for the country. Bennet, thankfully, had a dose of reality for Chuck Todd in response.

