You're Damn Right The Super Bowl Half-Time Show Was Political

Published on Monday, 03 February 2020

During the Super Bowl half-time show on Fox, Jennifer Lopez Showed kids singing in cages. Wore a be-feathered American flag that opened to reveal a Puerto Rican flag while... ...Her daughter Emme sang "Born in the USA." And they all sang "Let's Get Loud." Loud indeed. LOL Breitbart got their panties in a twist about it. lmao pic.twitter.com/BMfUcBIZz1 — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) February 3, 2020 -- This was the defining moment of the Super Bowl.The statement JLo and Shakira made by having the kids singing from these cages was immense. pic.twitter.com/VXZeEhmRug — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) February 3, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/youre-damn-right-super-bowl-half-time-show