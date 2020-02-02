The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Dollar dominance: Average vulnerable House Democrat starts 2020 with $1.8 million

Nine months out from Election Day, the latest fundraising reports provide new clues about both parties’ prospects in the battles for the House and Senate.  In the fight for the House, vulnerable Democrats continued to raise eye-popping numbers as their party tries to hold on to its majority. Republican leaders last week sounded the alarm about their candidates’ fundraising, and the latest reports show why.

