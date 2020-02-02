State of the Union Address, Final Impeachment Votes on Agenda This Week

Articles

Senators will hear closing arguments Monday in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, a day before he delivers his State of the Union address from the U.S. Capitol. Wednesday, senators cast their final votes in what is widely expected to be the president’s acquittal on charges that he abused the power of the presidency and obstructed Congress’ efforts to investigate his actions. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi looks at the week ahead in Washington.

