Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 02 February 2020 14:59 Hits: 1

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) said Sunday that President Trump may have acted in "the wrong manner" with his communication with Ukraine, but she does not think it rises to the level of impeachment and will be voting to acquit him on Wednesday. "I...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/481076-ernst-trump-may-have-acted-in-the-wrong-manner-with-ukraine