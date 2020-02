Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 02 February 2020

A poll released Sunday showed that the early days of President Trump's Senate impeachment trial did little to affect Americans’ views.The NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found that 46 percent of registered voters supported...

