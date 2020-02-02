GOP Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel Slams Her Uncle Mitt On Trump's Behalf: 'You Are Helping A Democrat'

Articles

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel said on Sunday that President Donald Trump had "strengthened" the GOP by after pro-Trump conservatives launched an attack on her uncle, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT). During an interview on CBS, host Margaret Brennan noted that Trump allies had run attack advertisements against the Utah senator because he voted to allow witnesses in the president's impeachment trial. "The Conservative Political Action Conference has disinvited [Mitt Romney] from an upcoming meeting," Brennan explained. "They put this ad online, there are TV ads against him. Do you think this is proper political retaliation?" "The president has strengthened our party," McDaniel insisted. "I'm not sure if you saw the ad but it was you uncle's face," Brennan observed. "I haven't seen the ad," McDaniel admitted. "That's the grassroots part of our party and their upset when people aren't supporting the president and are not supporting our party. They think if you aren't supporting him, you are helping a Democrat get elected." "Okay," Brennan said. "I understand you don't want to comment on your uncle."

