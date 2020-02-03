Twitter LOLs Over Trump's Congrats To The Chiefs For 'Representing The Great State Of Kansas'

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 03 February 2020

What a game, huh? No matter which team you were rooting for, that game was fun from start to end with both sides battling it out with all their hearts. And we all know that the San Francisco 49ers are a California team and the Kansas City Chiefs are a Missouri team. Right? RIGHT? One of us doesn't. This was Donald Effing Trump's congratulatory tweet at the end of the game (now deleted for obvious reasons): Yeah, that's right. The "Great State of Kansas" might enjoy taking the credit, but the Kansas City Chiefs are a Missouri team. And of course, Twitter had some thoughts. Many, actually. That thing when you spend millions of dollars on a Super Bowl TV ad and then one tweet blows up your entire investment because you’re a fucking moron. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 3, 2020 It’s Missouri you stone cold idiot. pic.twitter.com/O1cAAOFsJ6 — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) February 3, 2020

